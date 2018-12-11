Herrmann agreed to a contract with the A's on Tuesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Herrmann appeared in only 36 games for the Mariners in 2018, slashing .237/.322/.421 with two homers in those appearances. He should compete with Josh Phegley in spring training for the starting backstop role. Herrmann owns a career .205/.282/.351 slash line with 24 homers across parts of seven seasons (340 games).