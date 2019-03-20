Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Lands on 60-day IL
Herrmann was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Herrmann underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee March 8 and was already expected to land on the injured list, though his placement on the 60-day list is somewhat surprising. The 31-year-old didn't figure to face a lengthy recovery since he avoided reconstructive surgery in favor of a clean-up procedure, but he will now miss most of the first two months of the season, at least. Nick Hundley and Josh Phegley will begin the season splitting catching duties for the Athletics in his absence.
