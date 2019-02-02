Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Likely to work in platoon
General manager David Forst called Herrmann and Josh Phegley a "good platoon" when asked to assess the Athletics' catching situation last week, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There's always a chance the Athletics look for outside help at catcher in the weeks leading up to the March 20 opener, but for now, Herrmann looks poised to see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate due to his status as the left-handed option of the two backstops. Even with the Athletics set to limit his exposure to same-handed pitching, it's difficult to view Herrmann as anything other than a batting-average drain, given his .209/.287/.360 (66 wRC+) career mark in 735 plate appearances versus righties.
