Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Making progress in recovery
Herrmann's knee swelling has gone down, and he's been able to ride a stationary bike and do other exercises, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Herrmann underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in early March. He believes he'll be ready to go 8-to-10 weeks from the date of the procedure, though he won't be eligible to return until his 60-day stay on the injured list is up. Nick Hundley and Josh Phegley have been splitting time in his absence.
