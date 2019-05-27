Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Nearing rehab assignment
Herrmann (knee) went through running drills Monday and is closing in on a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Herrmann has been out all season recovering from knee surgery. Josh Phegley has recorded an .830 OPS in his absence, so Herrmann may not have a starting job to return to once healthy.
