Herrmann will undergo surgery on his right knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The news is something of a surprise, as Herrmann hadn't been reported to be dealing with any injury. The specifics of the surgery and Herrmann's recovery timetable are not yet clear. If the Athletics don't bring in another catcher, expect Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley to split time. Sean Murphy is a moderately interesting catching prospect but has just three games at the Triple-A level under his belt, so he's unlikely to factor into the mix early in the season.