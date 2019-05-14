Herrmann (knee) has not yet returned to baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop is still recovering from March 8 arthroscopic knee surgery and remains without a firm timetable for the remainder of his rehab. Herrmann's absence has allowed Josh Phegley to thrive and fill the heavy side of a same-handed platoon with Nick Hundley, an arrangement that appears set to continue for the foreseeable future.

