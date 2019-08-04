Herrmann went 1-for-2 with an RBI infield single, two walks and two runs in a win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Herrmann had a line befitting a leadoff man out of the bottom of the order, as he was a thorn in the side of the Cardinals throughout the night. The veteran catcher isn't supplying fantasy managers much in the power department yet (three doubles, one home run), but he's hitting a serviceable .255 while generating a .321 on-base percentage over his first 56 plate appearances. Additionally, he's locked into regular playing time at the moment with Josh Phegley (thumb) on the injured list, a development that could allow Herrmann to hit his stride at the plate after starting his season in July due to his own knee injury.