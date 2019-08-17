Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Out of Saturday's lineup
Herrmann is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros.
Herrmann has gone hitless in six of eight August games. Josh Phegley is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.
