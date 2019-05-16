Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Partaking in activities again
Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Herrmann (knee) has resumed baseball activities, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Specifically, Melvin indicated the backstop has been swinging in the batting cage, throwing long toss and catching bullpen sessions. While the Athletics have been satisfied with how Herrmann has looked in each of those activities, the real test of his health will come when he's cleared to start running again. Since Herrmann has yet to resume even light jogging around the bases, it's probably safe to rule him out for a return from the 60-day injured list for at least a couple more weeks.
