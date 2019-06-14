Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Plays in first rehab game
Herrmann (knee) went 0-for-2 with a walk while logging six innings behind the dish in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Nashville on Thursday.
The return to game action was a long time coming for Herrmann, who first went down in mid-March and subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery. The veteran backstop is slated for a multi-game rehab assignment and will likely progress to eventually catching a full game before activation.
