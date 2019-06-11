Herrmann (knee) ran the bases successfully Sunday and will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas either Wednesday or Thursday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann has been catching bullpen sessions and taking at-bats in extended spring training since last week, and his baserunning session Sunday was considered his final hurdle before activation. Now that he's passed that final test, Herrmann is likely in for a relatively extensive stint with the Aviators, considering he's been sidelined early in spring training.