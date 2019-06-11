Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Ready for rehab assignment
Herrmann (knee) ran the bases successfully Sunday and will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas either Wednesday or Thursday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann has been catching bullpen sessions and taking at-bats in extended spring training since last week, and his baserunning session Sunday was considered his final hurdle before activation. Now that he's passed that final test, Herrmann is likely in for a relatively extensive stint with the Aviators, considering he's been sidelined early in spring training.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Seeing action at extended SP•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Partaking in activities again•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Not back to baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Making progress in recovery•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Lands on 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start