Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Remains on bench
Herrmann sits for the third straight game Thursday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Herrmann had seemed to be moving into the primary catcher spot, starting three of four contests, but he's now been on the bench for three in a row, with Josh Phegley starting on each occasion. The playing-time split may still take some time to figure out, as Herrmann has only been back from the injured list for 12 games.
