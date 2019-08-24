Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Returns to bench Saturday
Herrmann is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Josh Phegley gets the start behind the plate and will hit ninth against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Hermann is amid a 2-for-20 slump with seven strikeouts in his last seven starts. The left-handed hitting catcher has no extra-base hits in August and has only logged nine at-bats against southpaws.
