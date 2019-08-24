Herrmann is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Josh Phegley gets the start behind the plate and will hit ninth against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Hermann is amid a 2-for-20 slump with seven strikeouts in his last seven starts. The left-handed hitting catcher has no extra-base hits in August and has only logged nine at-bats against southpaws.