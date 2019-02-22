Herrmann's spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster is not in question, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann was theoretically in a battle with Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley for a pair of roster spots at catcher. Herrmann made just 87 big-league plate appearances last season, but his spot was considered relatively safe, and Friday's report confirms that idea. As the lone left-handed hitter in the trio, Herrmann fits naturally on the large side of a platoon with Phegley or Hundley, though Oakland's specific plans are not yet clear.