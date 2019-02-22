Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Roster spot not in question
Herrmann's spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster is not in question, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann was theoretically in a battle with Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley for a pair of roster spots at catcher. Herrmann made just 87 big-league plate appearances last season, but his spot was considered relatively safe, and Friday's report confirms that idea. As the lone left-handed hitter in the trio, Herrmann fits naturally on the large side of a platoon with Phegley or Hundley, though Oakland's specific plans are not yet clear.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...