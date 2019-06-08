Herrmann (knee) has been getting at-bats at extended spring training, though he's yet to catch in a game, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Herrmann is slowly inching towards a rehab assignment, but he'll likely have to show that he can get behind the dish prior to appearing in a minor-league game. He was placed on the 60-day injured list March 19 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early March.