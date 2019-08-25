Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Seeing role reduction
Herrmann will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Herrmann had been on the bench for five of the previous six games and appears to have slipped behind Josh Phegley on the depth chart. Over his last 10 games, Herrmann has gone 5-for-28 with one extra-base hit and nine strikeouts, making it relatively easy for manager Bob Melvin to go in another direction.
