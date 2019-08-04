Herrmann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Athletics will have a pair of new acquisitions form a battery in the series finale, as backstop Dustin Garneau checks in to catch for starting pitcher Tanner Roark. Herrmann should continue handling the lion's share of the work behind the dish for Oakland, at least until Josh Phegley (thumb) is back from the 10-day injured list.

