Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Sitting again Sunday
Herrmann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
He'll take a seat for the second consecutive day as Josh Phegley gets another turn behind the plate. Before the back-to-back breathers, Herrmann had started in five of the Athletics' six games, registering one hit in 16 at-bats over that span.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Still on bench Friday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Sits in series finale•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: On base three times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...