Updating earlier reports, Herrmann (knee) has been ruled out for Opening Day by Athletics head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann will still seek a second opinion, but given that a recent MRI showed further tearing along the femoral condyle than what a January exam had revealed, Paparesta's prognosis seems realistic. As previously reported, the date for the potential surgery remains up in the air, but Herrman's expected multi-week absence seemingly all but secures Opening Day roster spots for both Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley.