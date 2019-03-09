Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Surgery deemed successful
Herrmann will be re-evaluated in two weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Since Herrmann's procedure was of the clean-up variety rather than a reconstructive surgery, a lengthy recovery isn't expected to be on tap. Even so, he'll still open the season on the injured list and won't have a target date for a return until he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Herrmann's absence leaves Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley to compete for the Athletics' top catching job.
