Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Turns in multi-hit day
Herrmann went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Cubs.
Herrmann knocked in a pair during the sixth inning on a single to center field. With his spot on the Opening Day roster safe according to recent reports, he'll look on as Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley duke it out for the other roster spot at catcher.
