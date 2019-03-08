Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Undergoing surgery
Herrmann is undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Herrmann's recovery timeline won't be clear until the procedure is complete. Nick Hundley and Josh Phegley will split time behind the plate in his absence, with catching prospect Sean Murphy potentially a factor later in the year should Herrmann miss an extended period.
