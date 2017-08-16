Athletics' Chris Smith: Allows three runs in Tuesday's no-decision
Smith allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings during Tuesday's game against the Royals. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision.
Smith allowed three runs in the first inning on a leadoff walk, hit by pitch, Eric Hosmer two-run double and a Melky Cabrera RBI single. He settled down after the bumpy opening frame to retire 14 of his next 15 batters faced before being lifted in the sixth inning with his team clinging to a 4-3 lead. He was denied his first winning decision of the season when Santiago Casilla surrendered a two-run home run to Drew Butera in the eighth inning. Smith will look to grab his first win in his upcoming matchup against the Orioles on Monday.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Surrenders four home runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Will start Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Knocked around in multi-inning stint•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Temporarily heading to bullpen•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Tosses quality start in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...