Smith allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings during Tuesday's game against the Royals. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision.

Smith allowed three runs in the first inning on a leadoff walk, hit by pitch, Eric Hosmer two-run double and a Melky Cabrera RBI single. He settled down after the bumpy opening frame to retire 14 of his next 15 batters faced before being lifted in the sixth inning with his team clinging to a 4-3 lead. He was denied his first winning decision of the season when Santiago Casilla surrendered a two-run home run to Drew Butera in the eighth inning. Smith will look to grab his first win in his upcoming matchup against the Orioles on Monday.