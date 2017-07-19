Athletics' Chris Smith: Another quality start Tuesday
Smith didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rays but gave up just two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.
The veteran has made for a rather unlikely effective stopgap for the Athletics while Jharel Cotton (finger) has been sidelined, as he's now turned in a pair of quality starts and generated a solid 2.77 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. Smith had never started a game at the major-league level until taking the hill against the Mariners on July 8, so the results have certainly been pleasantly surprising. However, with Cotton likely to be ready for his next turn in the rotation, Smith appears destined to head back down to Triple-A Nashville, unless manager Bob Melvin opts to retain him for relief help.
