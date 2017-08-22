Smith (0-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks across 4.1 innings while earning the loss Monday against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Smith struggled with the long ball in this one, allowing three home runs over the fourth and fifth innings to account for five of the runs on his ledger. He routinely fell behind, throwing just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes, and was victimized in predictable counts. Smith, who has allowed 20 earned runs over his last 24.2 innings, will need a better showing in his start Sunday against the Rangers if he wishes to keep his place in the rotation.