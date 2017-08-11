Smith (0-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing five earned runs while striking out three batters over 6.0 innings. He surrendered four home runs.

This was Smith's first start since July 29 after a brief stint in the bullpen. He was tagged for seven extra-base hits and gave up back-to-back homers on two separate occasions. The A's lack of rotation depth could afford Smith another start, but it's worth noting that his nine home runs allowed in 34.0 innings might cause manager Bob Melvin to consider other options. As it stands, Smith is lined up to face the Royals on Tuesday.