Athletics' Chris Smith: Takes no-decision against Minnesota
Smith allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Twins.
For the first time in four major league outings, Smith failed to record a quality start. His lack of missed bats finally caught up to him, as the Twins touched up him up for three extra base-hits, including a homer, among the seven hits he allowed. Smith's ERA sits at 4.13, and unless he can find more strikeouts (14 through 24 major league innings), he'll have a hard time doing much better.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Tosses quality start in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: To start Monday in Toronto•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Another quality start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Will pick up another start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Posts quality start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Called up ahead of start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...