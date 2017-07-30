Smith allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Twins.

For the first time in four major league outings, Smith failed to record a quality start. His lack of missed bats finally caught up to him, as the Twins touched up him up for three extra base-hits, including a homer, among the seven hits he allowed. Smith's ERA sits at 4.13, and unless he can find more strikeouts (14 through 24 major league innings), he'll have a hard time doing much better.