Athletics' Chris Smith: Temporarily headed to bullpen
Smith will head to the bullpen for the time being but is a candidate to return to the rotation should Daniel Gossett or Jharel Cotton struggle, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 36-year-old right-hander has surprisingly turned in quality starts in three of his four trips to the mound this season, so it appears he'll be the first man up if manager Bob Melvin feels the need to shake up the rotation. Cotton struggled in his first start off the disabled list Sunday, while Gossett was hit hard by the Twins in his own right in his most recent start last Friday.
