Athletics' Chris Smith: To start Monday in Toronto
Smith will start Monday's game in Toronto, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It was originally thought that Jharel Cotton (finger) would be able to return to the big-league rotation Monday, but he will need another rehab start, so Smith sticks for now. His stay is not unwarranted, as he has a 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 13 innings across two big-league starts this season. In fact, with Cotton not set to make his next rehab start until Tuesday, Smith appears to be in line to make two starts next week, as Cotton won't be ready to start again until next Sunday. There is some guess work involved there, but in deeper weekly formats, he is interesting, at the very least.
