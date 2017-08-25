Athletics' Chris Smith: To start Tuesday
Smith will start Tuesday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This will likely be a short-term move back to the rotation, as the Athletics indicated they think Smith's future is in the bullpen. That said, they need a temporary placement for the injured Paul Blackburn (wrist), so Smith will get another chance for now. He owns a brutal 5.56 ERA and has allowed 11 home runs over seven starts, so expect him to go back to the bullpen once Blackburn is ready to return.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Will shift to bullpen•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Roughed up in loss to Orioles•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Allows three runs in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Surrenders four home runs in loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Will start Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chris Smith: Knocked around in multi-inning stint•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...