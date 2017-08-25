Play

Smith will start Tuesday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

This will likely be a short-term move back to the rotation, as the Athletics indicated they think Smith's future is in the bullpen. That said, they need a temporary placement for the injured Paul Blackburn (wrist), so Smith will get another chance for now. He owns a brutal 5.56 ERA and has allowed 11 home runs over seven starts, so expect him to go back to the bullpen once Blackburn is ready to return.

