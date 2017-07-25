Athletics' Chris Smith: Tosses quality start in loss to Blue Jays
Smith (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.
Smith allowed a solo home run in the first inning and saw another pair come around in the fourth on three hits and two walks. It was the third quality start in three tries at the Major League level for the 36-year-old, who only had a handful of relief appearances under his belt over the last seven seasons, but a lack of run support cost him a shot at his first win of the season. Smith's next start has not yet been scheduled, but with a steady string of results under his belt and a 3.32 ERA, he could get the nod during this weekend's series against the Twins.
