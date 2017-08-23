Athletics' Chris Smith: Will shift to bullpen
Smith is moving to the bullpen, according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There is a chance that Smith will take the place of Paul Blackburn (wrist) for his projected start against the Angels at the beginning of next week, but the right-hander is set to transition to the bullpen moving forward. He was hit pretty hard during Monday's start against Baltimore, allowing five runs -- four earned -- over 4.1 innings. That outing marked the fourth time in his past five outings that Smith gave up four or more runs. It is not clear as to what role Smith will occupy out of the bullpen, but he could be used in long relief appearances now that he's out of the starting rotation.
