Smith will rejoin the Athletics' starting rotation and start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Smith made four starts for the Athletics earlier this season but was temporarily shifted to the bullpen last week as Daniel Gossett received an opportunity to start. With Gossett being optioned to Triple-A following his start, Smith will rejoin the rotation for the time being, though he's subject to lose his spot with poor performance.