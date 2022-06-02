Bethancourt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.
He took Justin Verlander deep in the seventh inning to give Oakland a 3-1 lead, but the bullpen imploded in the ninth. Bethancourt's blast was his first homer of the season and first extra-base hit since May 14, and the 30-year-old is slashing .229/.282/.323 through 104 plate appearances since joining the A's.
More News
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Multi-hit effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Scores twice in loss•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Plates another pair Thursday•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Starts after three-hit day•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Comes through as pinch hitter•
-
Athletics' Christian Bethancourt: Back on bench•