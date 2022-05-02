Bethancourt entered Sunday's loss to the Guardians as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and laced an RBI double, subsequently scoring a run.

The reserve backstop put the first run of the game on the board for the Athletics with his timely two-bagger in the final frame that plated Sean Murphy. Bethancourt hasn't logged a start since Wednesday, and he's expected to head back to the minors once veteran Stephen Vogt (knee) returns from the injured list.