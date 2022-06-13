Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Bethancourt started in every matchup during the Athletics' four-game series against Cleveland, and he went 9-for-17 with three homers, two doubles, five runs and five RBI over those four games. The 30-year-old had inconsistent playing time in late May and early June, but the Athletics will likely try to find ways to keep him in the lineup as long as he's swinging a hot bat.