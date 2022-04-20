Bethancourt went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win against the Orioles.

Bethancourt singled and stole second in the second inning, singled and scored in the sixth and walked in the eighth to record his best all-around game of the season. It's a small sample size, but the 30-year-old has appeared in all five games since being promoted from Triple A and seeing his first big league action since 2017. He's responded by going 4-for-16, with all four hits coming in two of those games.