Bethancourt was officially added to Oakland's 40-man roster Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bethancourt's contract was selected by the Athletics last week to serve as a fill-in option while several players were sidelined. However, he'll remain on the 40-man roster after he hit .250 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in six appearances with the Athletics. He'll serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth in Thursday's matchup against Baltimore.
