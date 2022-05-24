Bethancourt sent 2-for-3 with two runs in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.
Bethancourt was effective in setting up some run-scoring opportunities while generating his fourth multi-hit effort of the season. The reserve backstop continues to see semi-regular playing time while Stephen Vogt (knee) remains on the injured list and now carries a .231/.286/.308 slash line across 85 plate appearances.
