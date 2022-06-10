Bethancourt went 3-for-4 with one double, one home run, two RBI and one additional run scored in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.
Bethancourt gave the Athletics an early lead with a two-run homer in the second inning. The slugger also came around to score in the sixth after sparking a rally with a two-out single. Across 38 games, Bethancourt is slashing .245/.292/.377 with two home runs and 12 RBI.
