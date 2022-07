Fernandez and Cal Stevenson were traded from the Rays to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for Christian Bethancourt, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fernandez spent his first four minor-league seasons with rookie-level affiliates but advanced to the Single-A level to begin the 2022 season. He made 16 appearances (eight starts) at Single-A Charleston prior to being traded, and he posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 58 innings.