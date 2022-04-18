Lopes' contract was selected by the Athletics on Monday.
Lopes signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics in January, and he'll now provide depth for the major-league club after several players landed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday. He's made 10 appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas this year and has hit .282 with three doubles, four runs and four RBI.
