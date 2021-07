The Athletics have selected Rodriguez with the 158th pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Vanderbilt catcher is well-known for catching Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker the past few seasons and has been lauded fro his framing work. In college, Rodriguez compensated for his lack of power by making contact and displaying discipline at the plate, though it remains to be seen how well his on-base ability will translate to the professional level.