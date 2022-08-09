Thomas (Achilles) started in center field and went 0-for-1 with two walks Monday in the first game of his rehab assignment with the Athletics' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Since being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas early in spring training, Thomas has resided on the minor-league 7-day injured list all season while recovering from the Achilles surgery he underwent in the offseason. Thomas has finally been cleared to play again, but he'll likely require several games in the lower levels of the minors to get his timing back at the plate before he settles into the lineup at Las Vegas. Though Thomas possesses a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, the extensive time he's missed this season may take him out of the running for earning a September call-up to the majors.