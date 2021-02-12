Thomas was traded along with Adam Kolarek from the Dodgers to the Athletics on Friday, with Sheldon Neuse and Gus Varland heading to Los Angeles, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas is 26 years old and has yet to play above Double-A. His .236/.308/.443 line at that level for Tulsa in 2019 wasn't particularly inspiring, but he reportedly impressed in camp last season and potentially could have made his big-league debut during a normal year. He'll likely be fighting for a bench job in Oakland this spring but won't necessarily be a favorite to win one.