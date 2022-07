The A's have selected Thomas with the 95th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Take the numbers with a grain of salt given he was playing in the Southern Conference, but Thomas hit .325/.451/.734 with 17 homers, 11 steals and more walks (34) than strikeouts (32) with Mercer this season. He's a right-handed hitter and may be limited defensively to the outfielder corners in the pro ranks.