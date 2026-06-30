Athletics' Colby Thomas: Homers in Monday's loss

Thomas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Thomas picked up his first multi-hit effort since May 13 versus the Cardinals. He's largely filled a platoon role at best during his time in the majors this season, but injuries are piling up for the Athletics, which has opened the door for him to get more playing time recently. The outfielder is batting just .221 with a .623 OPS, three homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored and one stolen base over 82 plate appearances. Thomas will need to take advantage of his opportunities to maintain more playing time in the near future.