The Athletics optioned Thomas to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

With Lawrence Butler (knees) making his Cactus League debut this past week to clear up any concern about his readiness for Opening Day, the Athletics didn't have regular playing time in the outfield available for Thomas to begin the season. Rather than keeping Thomas around as a platoon bat, the Athletics will let the 25-year-old continue his development at Las Vegas, where he'll be able to play on an everyday basis. Thomas should rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the Athletics have an opening in the outfield or at designated hitter at any point.