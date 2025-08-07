Thomas went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Thomas opened the scoring in the second inning with his first major-league homer, a 406-foot shot off Mitchell Parker that put the A's ahead 2-0. The 24-year-old Thomas had been struggling early in his big-league career, going just 4-for-31 (.129) in 15 games prior to Thursday. However, he did demonstrate some power in the minors, logging 18 homers in 82 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this year. Thomas figures to see regular at-bats against left-handed pitching while Denzel Clarke (hip) remains on the IL.